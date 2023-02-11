Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. 2,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTF)
