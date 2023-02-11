TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.45 million. TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.22 EPS.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut TTM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 55,074 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $364,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 169,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,540,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,663,000 after buying an additional 275,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

