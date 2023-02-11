TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.97 and traded as high as C$2.05. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 10,200 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TVA Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$88.57 million and a PE ratio of 25.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.96.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

