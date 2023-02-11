TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 78.30 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.61. The company has a market capitalization of £178.77 million and a PE ratio of 7,830.00. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.40 ($1.11).

Insider Activity at TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

In related news, insider Sharon Parr acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($36,542.85).

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Featured Stories

