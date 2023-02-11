Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO William Ross Greenberg Sells 7,408 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $125,861.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,350.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Ross Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.01. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

