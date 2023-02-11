Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) COO Jason Vinar Sells 1,228 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) COO Jason Vinar sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $20,839.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,865.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Vinar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Jason Vinar sold 1,231 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $21,825.63.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TWO stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.01. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TWO. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

