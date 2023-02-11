Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) COO Jason Vinar Sells 1,228 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) COO Jason Vinar sold 1,228 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $20,839.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,865.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Vinar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Jason Vinar sold 1,231 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $21,825.63.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $22.66.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

