Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 2,540 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $43,103.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,786.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72.
Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
