Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 2,540 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $43,103.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,786.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

