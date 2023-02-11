Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWO. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

NYSE:TWO opened at $16.94 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 148.15%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,350.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $125,861.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,350.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $38,815.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $528,144 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

