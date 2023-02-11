Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,668,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

