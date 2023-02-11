UBS Group AG Buys 73,206 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $415,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90,310 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 86,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $122.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

