UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,603,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,389 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.89% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $248,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

