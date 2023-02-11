UBS Group AG Has $345.82 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,165,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,989 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.26% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $345,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.29 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.