UBS Group AG Sells 11,922 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $303,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VV stock opened at $186.08 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $213.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.51.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

