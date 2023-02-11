UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UBS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UBS Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.59.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

