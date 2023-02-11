UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.07.
UDR Price Performance
Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 176.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01.
UDR Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 608.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at UDR
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UDR by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 6,650.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 865,136 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
See Also
