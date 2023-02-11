Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Umicore Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $8.66 on Friday. Umicore has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

