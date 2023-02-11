Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 38.12 Per Share

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.46) per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,132.50 ($49.68) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £104.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,119.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,152.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,043.03. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.28) and a one year high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.08).

ULVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($46.88) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.70) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.89) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,120 ($61.55) price objective on Unilever in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,097.50 ($49.25).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

