Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4569 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $53.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

