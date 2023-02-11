Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.47

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $5.34. Urban One shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 28,771 shares traded.

Urban One Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $223.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Urban One by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

