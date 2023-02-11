Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,568 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,636,000. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,580,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 425,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $391,398.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $391,398.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,692.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,989 shares of company stock valued at $574,119. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

UTZ stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.14, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $362.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

