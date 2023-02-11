Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65. 3,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Uwharrie Capital Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uwharrie Capital Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm is community-oriented, emphasizing the well-being of the people in its region above financial gain in directing its corporate decisions. It operates through the following subsidiaries: Bank of Stanly, The Strategic Alliance Corp., BOS Agency, Inc, Gateway Mortgage, Inc, Anson Bank & Trust Co, Cabarrus Bank & Trust Co, Strategic Investment Advisors, Inc, and Uwharrie Mortgage, Inc The company was founded on February 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Albemarle, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uwharrie Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uwharrie Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.