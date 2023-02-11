V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their neutral rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Williams Trading lowered shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.56.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Trading Up 0.9 %

VFC opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. V.F. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 190.66%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in V.F. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in V.F. by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.