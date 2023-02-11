Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

VVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,786 shares of company stock worth $622,611. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

See Also

