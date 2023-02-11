VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lessened its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,211 shares during the period. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF makes up 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Adams Wealth Management owned 0.68% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 135,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

MORT opened at $13.04 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.

