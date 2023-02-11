Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $146.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.47 and a 200-day moving average of $139.42. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

