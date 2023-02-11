Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

