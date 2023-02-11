Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 179.0% in January

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,200 shares, a growth of 179.0% from the January 15th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,283,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of VGLT opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $86.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.