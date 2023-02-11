Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Down 74.5% in January

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the January 15th total of 15,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 114.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 39,500.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $75.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.172 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

