Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVOG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

IVOG opened at $181.05 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $152.79 and a 1 year high of $199.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.54.

