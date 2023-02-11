Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.26 and last traded at $55.58. Approximately 2,396,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,256,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (VXUS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.