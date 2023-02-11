Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.26 and last traded at $55.58. Approximately 2,396,629 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,256,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 160,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 23,267 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

