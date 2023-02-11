Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRNS. Cowen decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.76.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.88. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 22.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 826,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 307,947 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 194.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.