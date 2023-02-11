Vector Group (VGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Vector Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $711,903.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,677 shares in the company, valued at $651,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,791,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 161,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 48,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,960,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 406,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Articles

