Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $5.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verastem in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Verastem alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Stock Up 4.9 %

About Verastem

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.81. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.