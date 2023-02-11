Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $507,921.49

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $51.14 million and approximately $507,921.49 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,806.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.69 or 0.00429644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00097806 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.41 or 0.00740215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.00571880 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,902,913 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

