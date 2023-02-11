Veritas Asset Management LLP Sells 2,342,344 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,291,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,342,344 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 7.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 1.54% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $953,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,182 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

