Vertcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $63,472.36 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $63,472.36 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,848.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00431902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00098184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00738884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00570285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,093,010 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.