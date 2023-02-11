Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $297.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $225.28 and a 1 year high of $325.19.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,004 shares of company stock worth $6,933,219. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

