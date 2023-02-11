Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of VVI traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,583. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $533.08 million, a PE ratio of -34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 307,126 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,322,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 148,282 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 692,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128,739 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 106,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

