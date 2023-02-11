VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Down 55.3% in January

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.10. 2,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQN. UBS Group AG raised its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares during the last quarter.

