VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Down 55.3% in January

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.10. 2,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF
