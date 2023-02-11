Video Display (OTCMKTS:VIDE) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Video Display Co. (OTCMKTS:VIDE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Video Display Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.
Video Display Company Profile
Video Display Corp. engages in the provision of and manufacture of video products, components, and systems for visual display and presentation of electronic information media. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, distributes, and installs technological display products and systems. It operates through the following divisions: Simulation and Training Products, Cyber Secure Products, Data Display CRTs, Broadcast and Control Center Products, and Other Computer Products.
