Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,498 shares of company stock worth $5,524,652. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $945.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

