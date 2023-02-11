Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.
Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics
In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,498 shares of company stock worth $5,524,652. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $945.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.
