Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRDN. Cowen started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

VRDN stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $924,780.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,498 shares of company stock worth $5,524,652. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

