VirtualMeta 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,555.53 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $17,555.53 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VirtualMeta has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00240039 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,758.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

