Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 2,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Viveon Health Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Get Viveon Health Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viveon Health Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) by 460.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,160 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 3.66% of Viveon Health Acquisition worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Viveon Health Acquisition

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveon Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.