VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $147.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $131.00 to $147.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.44.

NYSE:VMW opened at $116.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.22. VMware has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $133.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. Research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in VMware by 3.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 3.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in VMware by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

