Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.85 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $104.85 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00017679 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

