Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.85 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00017721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $104.71 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031698 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019671 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00220045 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.82781549 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $8,652,165.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

