VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, February 13th

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, February 13th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of VYNE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 550,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.53.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 898.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.33%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

