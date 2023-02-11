VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, February 13th

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, February 13th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 13th.
VYNE Therapeutics Stock Down 10.6 %
Shares of VYNE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 550,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.53.
VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 898.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.33%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile
VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.
