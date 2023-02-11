VYNE Therapeutics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 13th (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, February 13th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 13th.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 550,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,783. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 898.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.33%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69,668 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.